Boris Johnson Resigns: Nigel Farage Explains Why and Details the Difference Between Johnson and Trump

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Boris Johnson Resigns: Nigel Farage Nails the NBC anchor on Trump!!
“I think on the policy issues, he’s [Trump] absolutely bag on. I think he’s got the right instincts on things. And you know what? He may make big claims, but he’s been right about so much of what he said. I haven’t found the former President to be a liar. That’s quite a big difference.”
Credit: https://rumble.com/v1beywf-nigel-farage-explains-why-boris-johnson-resigned-praises-trump-in-contrast.html