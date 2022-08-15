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Melbourne Hospital protest, Dave Oneegs Telegram ~ 15 August 2022
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Mirror. Source15 August 2022 Melbourne Hospital Protest Dave Oneegs Telegram https://rumble.com/v1g1wyr-15-august-2022-melbourne-hospital-protest-dave-oneegs-telegram.html

Quote: "🙈🤦🏻‍♂️🇦🇺🤷🏻‍♂️😳☠️ After the vax has killed and injured thousands… they call this a dangerous stunt that could cost lives? Okeeee 😓😓😓 “The medical profession is calling for protest exclusion zones around hospitals after anti-vaxxers gathered outside the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne on Sunday and put the care of patients at serious risk. Hundreds of protesters carried placards reading, “Vaxxing our kids is child abuse” and, “They say it’s covid it’s just the flu” as they blocked traffic outside the building, yelled abuse at families and impeded entry and exit points. One of Melbourne’s top doctors let rip this morning over what he saw as a dangerous stunt that could have cost lives.” https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/crackpots-top-melbourne-emergency-doctor-slams-antivaxxers-selfish-stunt/news-story/234469e4033ea35d6f50374016244fe0 "



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Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r


Did he just say snake venom? - Dr Bryan Ardis talks to Right Now https://tinyurl.com/4chrmwy8 ~ World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://tinyurl.com/4wkcjcu3 ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://tinyurl.com/2mbamwmf ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://tinyurl.com/2p99uwws ~ Your future The SPARS pandemic 2025 - 2028 https://is.gd/kCajO1


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