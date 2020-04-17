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Bill Gates Planned Genocide
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72 views • April 17, 2020
This video exposes the roots of Bill Gates in eugenics. He is a henchman for the dark suits in the shadows - the Cabal. Gates is also in total control of the WHO - as the second biggest donator to the WHO (after the US government - who have now stopped their funding. He has huge shares in the the Big Pharma industries. One of the most evil people of the 20/21 centuries?
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