Melbourne Protest 30 July 2022 (part 1)

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This first part of the Melbourne Protest for 30 July covers the preparation and start, always of interest to me, then the first part of the march. The 'exotic' variation on this occasion was our route through China Town (Little Bourke Street) including going under the Myer and David Jones overhead walkways.