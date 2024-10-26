Gaza: 💔Israel Murders Doctor's Son for Refusing to Abandon his Patients - Grieving

ISRAEL MURDERS DOCTOR'S SON FOR REFUSING TO ABANDON PATIENTS - Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya succumbs to grief and breaks down in tears (1st video) while praying over son Ibrahim's (pictured) corpse, as IDF exacts revenge on him, killing son over dad's brave refusal to bow down to occupation's orders to shut up and leave his patients under mercy of IDF savages.

Israeli troops eventually forced Dr. Hussam to evacuate after repeated threats, laying siege on hospital for almost 2 days, during which they wreaked havoc, kidnapping staff and patients, destroying beds and medical equipment (3rd), and murdering civilians before withdrawing.

Palestinian journalist reports more than 40 civilians were left to bleed to death for several hours at Kamal Adwan, as IDF inflicts countless massacres on civilians of doomed north Gaza .

Thumbnail, photo of his son and his father, the hospital director grieving.