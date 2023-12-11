Del Bigtree The HighWire EPISODE 349: PLANET PANIC
Religious Exemptions Attacked By NY Times; Chinese White Lung Pneumonia Hits U.S.; Unexpected Twist In Unsanctioned Chinese Biolab In California; The Latest Talking Points from Climate Change ‘Experts’ Are Getting Ridiculous; Will ESG Be the Downfall of the Free Economy?
Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Utah State Treasurer Marlo Oaks, CFA, CAIA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.