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8/23/2022 Miles Guo: All those who have been handling these cases in the CCP's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection are taken advantage of by Wang Qishan. They are the victims of Zeng Qinghong and the tools for Meng Jianzhu to scavenge for wealth and power, and they will be taken out by Meng. Meng Jianzhu is 100% loyal to Zeng Qinghong, whom Wang Qishan 100% protects