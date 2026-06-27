They Hate This Place & Can't Conceal It Any More

How should we respond to the explosion of socialism in NYC?

The problem is it only takes a few radicals to cause a violent revolution.

They are no longer hiding their hate under the costume of compassion.

They just say they want power for the sake of power.

You have to be careful not to amplify their impact without discounting it.

Someone has to make the stuff that they want to take (by force).

It is a parasitic relationship.

America’s ruin is their wheelhouse.

Socialism only depends on lies until they don’t have to.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (26 June 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6399517829112