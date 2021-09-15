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SWASTIKA - The Real Meaning - Forbidden TRUTH
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516 views • September 15, 2021
The Swastika is a universal symbol for the God of Creation, Jesus Christ, and for the "White" RACEof Adam. It has been used for thousands of years and only recently vilified and demonized by the children of Satan... todays "modern Jews"and illuminati bloodlines of Cain.
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