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BREAKING NEWSː THE FARMER WHO RAISED TYSON CHICKENS JUST BLEW THE WHISTLE 🐔 WORSE THAN YOU THINK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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🚨 BREAKING NEWS: THE FARMER WHO RAISED TYSON CHICKENS JUST BLEW THE WHISTLE... AND IT'S WORSE THAN YOU THINK 🚨


A veteran farmer who grew Cornish Cross birds for Tyson is now warning every single family:


“I will NEVER eat Tyson chicken again.”


Why?


Because these birds are genetically engineered Frankenchickens designed to hit slaughter weight in just 6-8 weeks.


Their bodies grow so fast their hearts, lungs, and legs can’t keep up.


- They collapse under their own weight

- Bones break

- Organs fail

- Many literally die of heart attacks

before they’re even slaughtered


98% of America’s supermarket chicken

is this same breed.


They’re pumped with antibiotics, rinsed in antimicrobial (chlorine) solutions in processing plants, and turned into the “cheap” chicken millions feed their kids every week.


This isn’t farming.


This is industrial biology gone wrong.


Why are we okay feeding our children birds

that can’t even walk normally?


What long-term health effects come from eating meat from animals bred for extreme rapid growth + heavy antibiotic use?


If a farmer who raised them for Tyson refuses to eat it… why are you still buying it?


How did we let profit destroy the most basic animal on our dinner table?


I’m done with the lies.


Support farmers raising

slow-growing heritage breeds.


Buy local when you can.


Read labels like your family’s health depends on it...

because it does.


Drop a like if you’re rethinking chicken tonight.


Retweet + Comment “TRUTH” if you think

this needs to go VIRAL!


Let me know what you think,

and SHARE THIS so that others may too.


And if you're not already following @TrueOnX...

What the heck are you doing?!


Source: https://x.com/TrueOnX/status/2059645967205605585

Keywords
farmertyson chickenbad business practicesgenetically engineered frankenchickensantibiotics and chlorine
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Privacy Policy