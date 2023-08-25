https://gettr.com/post/p2oxevhee7d
Ava Chen is back to discuss Hackers and Totalitarian surveillance
Miles Guo said there are three types of accomplices: industries, media and big tech.
郭文贵先生说有三种类型的帮凶，即相关产业、媒体和大科技公司。
#NFSC #TakeDownTheCCP #diamondandsilk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.