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The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal - (Part 24: Covid-19 - Part 7 Of Multiple Episodes - Mandatory Vaccinations? Time For Action!) - By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
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514 views • July 31, 2022

"The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal" is a series created by Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter that tries to reveal the social events provoked by occultists and that tries to awake the independent thinker in each one of us.

Very important: don't forget to filter the information from this series and from other series that I, Comentadorcommentator, present to all of you and why? Above 50%, the public figures + the political figures are just puppets of the occultists!

If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:

www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com

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vaccinationstimecabalactionofpartthetomandatoryforandbyfall24sequelcovid-19ossebaardjanetcynthakoeter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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