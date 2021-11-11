DO I EVEN HAVE A VOICE

We are living in an evil and terrible time according to the Holy Scriptures written in the Bible. It is sad to say that these little children do not have a true voice in most scenarios. The bible teaches us in Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Parents all over are being forced to make decisions concerning their children's lives etc., This goes beyond race or nationality. We are all being attacked spiritually etc., Parents knowingly and unknowingly are selling out their own children. We must pray for the children as well as pray one for the other according to the bible. Protect your children from all hurt and harm of this Beast System that does not care about you or your children. Satan wants to destroy as many as he can even little children. He does not care. We living in the time of prophecy. Christ spoke of these times Matthew 24 chapter. Turn to Christ Yashaya (My saviour) while there is still time.

Matthew 24:19, “And woe unto them that are with child, and to them that give suck in those days!” Shalawam (peace).