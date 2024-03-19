The Sodom Apple Perry Stone

Perry Stone





March 19, 2024





It grows at the Dead Sea near where Sodom existed. It's a bizarre story!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy





Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!





PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/

PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/

Facebook: / perrystonevoe

Twitter: / perrystonevoe





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KWNKLCd9z0