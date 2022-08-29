Kitchen Party #2 - Grouse Medicine, Blue Rodeo, Biden's Human Trafficking Racket, Trudeau's Daddy, & 5 Times August

This is a jam packed Hour (plus a little extra) podcast / video compilation of some old, new, borrowed and blue stuff from Patriots around the world and fantastic music from Five Times August, Great Big Sea, Buffy St. Marie, Blue Rodeo, Camila Cabello, and the great Michael Jackson.

Read Prairie Chickens in the Year of the Snake Here:

https://birdclanmessenger.com/2022/08/23/prairie-chickens-in-the-year-of-the-snake/

Visit us at www.birdclanmessenger.com

Join the Bird Clan:

https://birdclankitchenparty.locals.com/

Help Stranded Expats get back to the States

https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationRepatriate