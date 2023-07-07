Create New Account
UNACCEPTABLE NEWS: Taylor Swift! Trudeau's Turning Canada into a Joke! - Thu, Jul 6th
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
Published 20 hours ago

Trudeau on Twitter is begging Taylor Swift to come to Canada. A White powder substance is found at the White House. Pierre Poilievre on Doctor Shortage in Canada. This, and More! Thanks for watching!

vaccinecanadatrudeauconvoytruckers

