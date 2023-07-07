UNACCEPTABLE NEWS: Taylor Swift! Trudeau's Turning Canada into a Joke! - Thu, Jul 6th

Trudeau on Twitter is begging Taylor Swift to come to Canada. A White powder substance is found at the White House. Pierre Poilievre on Doctor Shortage in Canada. This, and More! Thanks for watching!
Remove your Private info from the Internet NOW with DataSeal: https://dataseal.io/signup?via=FrontlineTV
Stand for Freedom Hats: https://bit.ly/theFreedomHat
Support the show: http://patreon.com/thefrontlinewithjoeandjoe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.