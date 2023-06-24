Create New Account
Escaping the Iron Curtain and becoming a Navy Seal | Drago Dzieran joins Joe Pags
0 views
Published a month ago

Drago Dzieran joins Joe Pags with his harrowing tale of escaping Totalitarianism behind the Iron Curtain and becoming a Navy Seal.


Get his book:

“The Pledge to America: One Man's Journey from Political Prisoner to US Navy Seal”


Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/dragodzieran/

Keywords
navy sealiron curtaindrago dzieranjoins joe pags

