Escaping the Iron Curtain and becoming a Navy Seal | Drago Dzieran joins Joe Pags

Drago Dzieran joins Joe Pags with his harrowing tale of escaping Totalitarianism behind the Iron Curtain and becoming a Navy Seal.
Get his book:
“The Pledge to America: One Man's Journey from Political Prisoner to US Navy Seal”
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/dragodzieran/
