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Millions protest across France, rejecting mandatory 'health pass'
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50 views • August 25, 2021
Ben Swann, August 25, 2021
For the fifth week in a row, millions of people have taken to the streets across France, rejecting President Emmanuel Macron's "Health Pass" and demanding and end to any restrictions on the unvaccinated.
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For the fifth week in a row, millions of people have taken to the streets across France, rejecting President Emmanuel Macron's "Health Pass" and demanding and end to any restrictions on the unvaccinated.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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