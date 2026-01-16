Emotional Release Techiques

EFT & Journaling

These are the two most powerful tools I have found on my healing and spiritual journey. They are both simple yet effective.

There’s not much glamorous about them either. You can light candles, set out crystals, burn incense or sage, do chants, and many other hippie / woo-woo type ceremonies if you’d like, but these techniques alone get to the core of what needs done.

I have used them for narcissistic abuse, such as gaslighting, as well as undoing bad habits from public schooling. I also had to learn that sometimes it’s okay to cry – life can be pretty messed up, and you’ve got to let it out, even if well after the fact!

Notable mention to doing affirmations, especially during japa meditation. It can really help set positive intentions once the release techniques have cleared out the old programming. Doing them in tandem works wonders!

Links

Brad Yates (YouTube Channel)

WOEIH Episode 99 - Mark Passio hosts Jay Parker who discusses his healing journey.

WOEIH Episode 17 - Mark Passio hosts Jay Parker who discusses his abuse history.

Written, recorded, and edited 2026-01-09 for 2026-01-16, Freestyle Friday #2.

blog.hyperling.com/eft



