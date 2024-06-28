Putin Orders Russian Military Masterplan To Tackle U.S.’ Spy Drones, Thwart NATO Provocations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to devise a comprehensive plan to counter NATO's growing provocations. This directive follows a deadly attack in Crimea, where U.S.-made missiles were used, prompting Russia's new Defense Minister, Andrey Belousov, to issue stern warnings about the increasing risk of a direct confrontation with NATO