Seth Rich Investigation video mashup.Did Palantir help John Podesta and the DNC put the hit out on Seth Rich???Donna Brazile and Muriel Bowser at the hospital with Seth Rich?There is an email where Haim Saban gives John Podesta the contact information of Alexander Karp the founder of Palantir. It was July of 2015 about a year before Seth’s murder. Haim Sanandaj said Alexander Karp was “good at finding people”. This was 5 months after the email where Podesta said he would make an example out of a leaker.Know him pretty well. Agree and will reach out. Thanks. On Jul 9, 2015 5:58 PM, "Haim Saban" wrote: > Are you familiar with Dr Alex Karp of Palantir? > > They’re the real deal in identifying various group of people and Alex is > an eccentric genius.The various security and intelligence agencies use > their services. > > He was asked multiple times to work with various campaigns,but in a > conversation I had with him yesterday,he stated that he would make only ONE > exception: HRC.Samuel Reading, a former Marine who works in Afghanistan for NEK Advanced Securities Group, a U.S. military contractor, was quoted in the document as saying It’s the combination of every analytical tool you could ever dream of. You will know every single bad guy in your area.”“It’s the combination of every analytical tool you could ever dream of. You will know every single bad guy in your area.”The U.S. spy agencies also employed Palantir to connect databases across departments. Before this, most of the databases used by the CIA and FBI were siloed, forcing users to search each database individually.VIDEO AND DIG ON PALINTIRHaim Saban supplying Alexander Karps contact info to John Podesta here