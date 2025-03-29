Babylon is fallen: false prophets spend your donations on their mansions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to The Real Estate Insider
So this is where the money goes for the false prophet of Revelation: for himself and his mansion...NOT for sharing the gospel of the kingdom of God. They are nothing more than charlatans and motivational speakers who are laughing all the way to the bank with their followers’ donations and tithes.