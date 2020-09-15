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INTERVIEW WITH FORMER PRESIDENT OF MICROSOFT Frank Clegg CAMPAIGN'S TO HALT GLOBAL 5G DANGEROUS ROLL OUT
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37 views • September 15, 2020
MUST SEE!! Seven (UK) and the Legendary Alfred Webre discuss the dangers of 5G with Frank Clegg and the urgency and emergency of having the roll out immediately stopped
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