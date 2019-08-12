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Ursula von der Leyen and the coming United States of Europe
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32 views • August 12, 2019
In the Summer of 2019, German Defense Minister Urusla von der Leyen was elected through a secret ballot by Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to be the European Union Commission President effective November 1, 2019. She has gone on record in favor of a strong European army independent of the USA as well as for calling for a more integrated Europe. Were these some of the reasons she was selected? Does she believe that Donald Trump and Brexit will help lead to an integrated and armed Europe? Like various other European leaders in the 21st century, Ursula von der Leyen has called for a 'United States of Europe.' Since 1948 the old Radio Church of God warned a 'United States of Europe' would be formed (though probably without that name). Is that going to happen? What does the Bible teach? Will Europe get its own 'great army'? Will Europe reorganize under a dictator? Are Ursula von der Leyen's actions likely to help lead to the rise of the European Beast? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
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