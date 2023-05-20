Create New Account
2023-5-21 they are literally making people the idols that used to be stone and wood - 182
God

the law and the prophets

kingdom of God

we will shine as the stars in heaven forever

rainbow – as a promise to never flood the earth again

coming out and away – sabbath = separation

clean and holy

faith and obedience

you are becoming

for signs and wonders in egypt

one or two of a family brings to tzion


vs

worship man as god

man will be the anti-christ

magical kingdom

gay and fun

do what you want – nike, just do it

you can have it you way

red bull – devil – you can have wings

elevating man as god

stars – image of man in rebellion against God

satan – a spirit in rebellion

lucifer – the great rebel

you-tube....you to become the idol...so that you can garner followers...bel...bell...bell towers...for whom the bell tolls...check the bell...

american idol – the stars are the idols that the people are worshipping

fake churches – singing = “worshipping”

unclean

religion

claim to be the people of God

allows man to worship man


