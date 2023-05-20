2023-5-21 they are literally making people the idols that used to be stone and wood - 182
God
the law and the prophets
kingdom of God
we will shine as the stars in heaven forever
rainbow – as a promise to never flood the earth again
coming out and away – sabbath = separation
clean and holy
faith and obedience
you are becoming
for signs and wonders in egypt
one or two of a family brings to tzion
vs
worship man as god
man will be the anti-christ
magical kingdom
gay and fun
do what you want – nike, just do it
you can have it you way
red bull – devil – you can have wings
elevating man as god
stars – image of man in rebellion against God
satan – a spirit in rebellion
lucifer – the great rebel
you-tube....you to become the idol...so that you can garner followers...bel...bell...bell towers...for whom the bell tolls...check the bell...
american idol – the stars are the idols that the people are worshipping
fake churches – singing = “worshipping”
unclean
religion
claim to be the people of God
allows man to worship man
