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[Dec 19, 2017] Has an ancient AE Circular Flat Earth Map Just Been Discovered? (163K views on YouTube!)
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65 views • June 05, 2020
So, a friend just sent me a link to an article that was published yesterday (12/18/2017) regarding a ancient map, created by someone named Urbano Monte in 1587. Wow. Is this a crazy cool map! Here is the link to the article I am reading in this video:
http://www.ancientpages.com/2017/12/18/unique-ancient-map-depicting-earth-seen-space-restored-digitally/
The article links to another site, which has very high resolution images of the map:
https://www.davidrumsey.com/blog/2017/11/26/largest-early-world-map-monte-s-10-ft-planisphere-of-1587
I have uploaded the three versions of it that I discussed in this video plus the side-by-side comparison with the Gleason's AE Map to my TestingTheGlobe.com website. You can download them with the links below (be warned, they are HUGE files):
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/UrbanoMonteMaps/UrbanoMonte01.jpg
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/UrbanoMonteMaps/UrbanoMonte02.jpg
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/UrbanoMonteMaps/UrbanoMonte03.jpg
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/UrbanoMonteMaps/Urbano-GleasonsComparison.jpg
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
http://www.ancientpages.com/2017/12/18/unique-ancient-map-depicting-earth-seen-space-restored-digitally/
The article links to another site, which has very high resolution images of the map:
https://www.davidrumsey.com/blog/2017/11/26/largest-early-world-map-monte-s-10-ft-planisphere-of-1587
I have uploaded the three versions of it that I discussed in this video plus the side-by-side comparison with the Gleason's AE Map to my TestingTheGlobe.com website. You can download them with the links below (be warned, they are HUGE files):
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/UrbanoMonteMaps/UrbanoMonte01.jpg
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/UrbanoMonteMaps/UrbanoMonte02.jpg
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/UrbanoMonteMaps/UrbanoMonte03.jpg
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/UrbanoMonteMaps/Urbano-GleasonsComparison.jpg
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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