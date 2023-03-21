Create New Account
DEJA VU ALL OVER AGAIN IN DAVID SPARING SAUL'S LIFE 1. SAMUEL 26+27
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 26 and 27. It shows how Saul kept changing his attitude towards David. Again, Saul and his army went to find David and his men and to kill them. It was stupid that Saul took so many soldiers to hunt for one man. But this time David went to find Saul before Saul found him. God allowed Abishai to tempt David. God was testing David. He had another chance to kill Saul but he refused. Abner led Saul’s army. He was Saul’s cousin (14:50-51). Abner should have protected Saul. But that night, God made everyone in Saul’s army go to sleep. And God made them stay asleep until David and Abishai had left Saul’s camp. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christsaulabner

