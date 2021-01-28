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Syria Vs USA; US Cops vs Mukhabarat Secret Police, Free Speech, My Syrian Adventure Stories -Part I
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30 views • January 28, 2021
Differences of the United States vs. living in Syria based on my trip there in late 2010 right before the country erupted and spiraled out of control. US Police vs Mukhabarat - the Syrian Secret Police/ spy network. The rabid anti-semitism that exists, and the total lack of freedom of speech and being critical of government.
My trip to Syria Vs USA, Syrian Adventure- Part I
#Mukhabarat #syria #secretpolice
to read about the trip in full detail http://www.richtrek.com/search/label/Syria
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My trip to Syria Vs USA, Syrian Adventure- Part I
#Mukhabarat #syria #secretpolice
to read about the trip in full detail http://www.richtrek.com/search/label/Syria
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
free speechradical leftmiddle eastfreedom of speechsyriaanti-semitismspy networkdamascusus policemukhabaratlife in syriasyrian adventuresyrian secret policemiddle east traveltravel to syriasyrian customssyrian torturepolitical speechsyrian wandererroman ruinsroman ruins syriapalmyra ruinsisis in syriafree speech syriadissapeared
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