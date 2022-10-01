Create New Account
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses the Anatomy of Faith
VA #117 Creator Discusses the Anatomy of Faith 


What is the difference between faith and belief? Is enlightenment just reaching a state of being in sync with reality? Who determines what reality is? Does Creator know everything? How does faith lead to enlightenment? Do light beings struggle with faith? What caused the fallen angels to lose faith? Do light beings, and even Creator, still seek enlightenment? Is taking a leap of faith courageous? Creator explains how our access to the infinite power of Creator is limited solely by the strength of our belief, and why prayer and divine healing requests are paths to true enlightenment. Join us!

