It's Always Darkest Before The Dawn - Gareth Icke Tonight
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Gareth Icke Tonight


Jan 4, 2024


On the show this week

American investigative journalist James Roguski is back to break down the WHO pandemic treaty and the election fraud allegedly committed by them, in order to force through amendments.

US podcaster Jeremy Ryan Slate joins us to talk about the state of America, and the reasons behind the collapsing of a superpower.

And Irish nationalist and political commentator Joshua McKinney is on the line to tell us about the political landscape in the country, in the aftermath to the Dublin riots.


That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v452swl-its-always-darkest-before-the-dawn-gareth-icke-tonight.html

