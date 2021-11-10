© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weaponized Migrants: Will NATO Shoot Muslim Immigrants in Hybrid War with Russia?
Follow
0
Share
Report
361 views • November 10, 2021
Today on TruNews, a dangerous showdown is looming on the Poland-Belarus border. The worsening drama could draw NATO and Russia into the conflict. Thousands of people from Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries are migrating their way to Germany and are passing through Belarus on their journey to the European Union.
Later in the program, Chinese financial firm Evergrande received a last-minute reprieve from collapse, as the US Fed warns of repercussions in America.
In our final segment, current US hide and seek champion Governor Gavin Newsom of California has been found, popping up at a rich socialite’s wedding over the weekend.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/10/21
Later in the program, Chinese financial firm Evergrande received a last-minute reprieve from collapse, as the US Fed warns of repercussions in America.
In our final segment, current US hide and seek champion Governor Gavin Newsom of California has been found, popping up at a rich socialite’s wedding over the weekend.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/10/21
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.