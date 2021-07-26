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Overhearing A Circumcision During an NICU Stay
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51 views • July 26, 2021
This was a little preemie boy being circumcised in an NICU. When recording stopped, the cutter performing said "all done" and within seconds the little boy started crying again. They put him back in his isolette since he was too preemie to be held...it may overstimulate him, they said. Cutting him isn't going to as well? The grandmother of the baby asked to hold him and comfort him. The NICU nurse said "He'll give up and wear himself out here in a minute. They all do."
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