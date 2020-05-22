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DR. KNUTT WITTKOWSKI: LOCK DOWNS ARE FAKE REMEDIES THAT CAUSE DEATH
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42 views • May 22, 2020
Dr. Knutt Wittkowski discusses the fact that lockdowns are fake remedies that cause death of people and destruction of entire nation states economies. Dr. Wittkowski will not make very much comment on the corrupted cdc/nih - however he does explain how the virus hysteria benefited China and made everything worse for all other countries.
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