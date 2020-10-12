JULIAN ASSANGE, HERO OR CRIMINAL? EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JUAN PASSARELLI PT 1

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VL
Juan Passarelli has been documenting Julian Assange's mistreatment for years. Consequently, the two of them have become best of friends. In our interview, You will learn information about the man, Julian Assange that few have ever heard.
Our Story – At the end of Feb/ beginning of March 2018, YouTube Terminated our main channel without cause giving us 3 strikes within 24 hours.
We had no recourse to dispute the violations which were based on 3 videos from 2016. They stated we violated Community Guidelines by bullying and harassing. You can watch those 3 videos here on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fgz3i06e3g4U/
If you would like to support the work that Angie & I do, please consider the following ways
Monthly Support through Patreon - www.Patreon.Com/victuruslibertas
One Time PayPal Donation - email [email protected]
We are struggling through this horrible censorship and now we have been demonitized. It is impacting our ability to make a living doing what we love.
BUT WE will NOT give up. We know that ultimately, GOD our Father is in control. So, we remain patient, humble and obedient to our Creator and to His will as we press on.
Thank you all for your continued prayers and support.
With Love to all of you, our Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
Jim & Angie
Our Facebook Links
https://www.facebook.com/VicturusLibertas/
https://www.facebook.com/RealRidRad/
Bitchute - VLTV Mirror Non YouTube Platform
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/victuruslibertas/
Twitter - @TheFreedom2Live