Iranian hackers expose massive CIA-Mossad charity espionage network - clip 2

Iranian hackers expose massive CIA-Mossad charity espionage network

(found this yesterday when found, may have been from the day before) Cynthia



Iranian hacker collective Handala has breached the servers of “Passion For A Purpose” (PFAP), revealing “a joint CIA-Mossad front that spent years posing as a humanitarian foundation”.



▪️The exposed core: PFAP is described as an “operational and covert arm for planning, coordinating, and executing espionage projects,” money laundering, and financing Zionist networks worldwide.



▪️Scale of the leak: 639,000 top-secret documents now publicly available on Handala’s official website, detailing secret contracts, transactions, donor identities, secret meeting records, and classified correspondence.



“Your taxes and wealth have been sacrificed to corruption, crime, and the dirty projects of Zionism,” the group told Western publics.

😈 A wolf in sheep’s clothing



Behind the charity label, PFAP functioned as a logistical and financial backbone for Israeli intelligence, all while the world saw only a "do‑good foundation."



▪️Massive, completely secret transactions were orchestrated jointly by the CIA and Mossad, funnelling money to sabotage operations, expanding intelligence networks, and building the economic and security infrastructure of the Israeli government.



▪️Direct financial, logistical, and intelligence support was provided for policies described as "child‑killing."



▪️The foundation acted as a front that enabled "Zionist networks" to penetrate societies globally.



➡️ Other cases



▪️In April, the group cracked Israel’s Unit 8200 “Iran Desk,” exposing senior officers who run AI‑powered cyber‑espionage, psychological influence tools, and behavioural analytics targeting Iranian users.



▪️They broke into former IDF chief Herzi Halevi's phone, leaking 19,000+ files including secret meeting footage and strategic maps, and ex-PM Ehud Barak's emails, revealing his ties with Jeffrey Epstein—including trips to Epstein's island and discussions of surveillance deals in Africa.

▪️Handala breached Israel's Soreq Nuclear Research Center, extracting 197 GB of classified nuclear project data, and hacked Israeli defence contractor PSK Wind Technologies, which develops command and control systems for Iron Dome.



▪️Targets also include FBI Director Kash Patel, medical device giant Stryker Corporation and etc.



@ GG Movies channel

Adding more about this from today:

Iranian hackers rapidly upgrade digital capabilities in cyber front against the US, Israel, and UAE



Iranian cyber warriors show no signs of slowing down despite the war, quickly adapting and demonstrating remarkable creativity, CNN admits.



🌏 One Iranian group, identified as Screening Serpens, has recently demonstrated "an increase in technical capabilities and operational resilience," according to US cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42



🌏 The hacking group has targeted US, UAE, and Israeli organizations



🌏 Screening Serpens "has maintained a consistently high operational tempo throughout March and April 2026," despite the war:



➡️primarily targets tech professionals using tailored social engineering



➡️often impersonates trusted brands and hiring platforms to lure victims into triggering the infection chain



🌏 Most recently, they posed as job recruiters to target US software engineers in the aviation sector via:



➡️impersonating a US airline company



➡️posting fake job listings and distributing video conferencing software infected with malicious code



🌏 Six new remote access Trojan (RAT) variants were developed and deployed by the hackers between February and April 2026



🌏 Unit 42 notes that "the most critical evolution in the group's recent campaign" is the use of AppDomainManager hijacking:



➡️It exploits the startup phase of .NET applications



➡️A legitimate configuration file is used to disable built-in security controls



➡️This weakens protections during initialization



➡️Targeted systems are then left exposed to multi-functional RATs



Handala never sleeps



Earlier, on May 21, an X account linked to the Iranian-backed hacktivist group Handala threatened an attack should the US and Israel commit another act of aggression or recklessness.



📑 "The Handala Cyber Command, in full coordination with the IRGC, will launch devastating transregional strikes against the energy and digital infrastructure of hostile states."



🌏 The group said it has "identified dozens of legitimate targets deep within enemy territory across multiple countries"



🌏 "At the very opening moments of any conflict," a combined cyber, missile, and drone operation would be launched

Iranian cyber operatives continue to show that their warnings should be taken seriously.

