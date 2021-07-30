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THIS MAN SAYS THE COVID VACCINE IS GOING TO KILL YOU! Citing previous animal trials.
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312 views • July 30, 2021
Man explaining that the previous Mrna Animal Trials Were A failure. That's why they had to gin up the Plandemic. That's why in Elmhurst Hospital they picked up the homeless on the side of the streets, took them to the hospital. Then they drugged vented & killed them to gin up fear. The Elmhurst hospital news videos were PRODUCED! It wasn't real...
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