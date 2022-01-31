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Paul was a Ringleader..?
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2 views • January 31, 2022
Why do you think Paul was called a ringleader of a sect? Sect is another word for cult, and the early Christians were called this because of the way they lived their lives. They shared everything without private ownership, they put others before themselves, and they followed the teachings of Jesus fanatically, like Jesus Himself followed God. This is what we should all be doing, but most of us are too afraid of being in a "radical cult" to actually do what God is telling us to do..
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