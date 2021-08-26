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SCIENCE VS DOGMA - Dr Sam Bailey
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52 views • August 26, 2021
"The SCIENCE is settled!" But what is science?
I show how scientists can no longer question dogma and discuss my personal battles with censorship. Science vs Dogma.
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBa...
Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isb...
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-ma...
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
Virus Mania E-book:
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/...
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/5058...
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks...
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiob...
*Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/...
References:
1. Definition of science: https://www.thefreedictionary.com/sci...
2. Dissolving Illusions - Roman Bystrianyk &Suzanne Humphries MD, 2013: https://dissolvingillusions.com/
3. Kary Mullis and David Rasnick clips: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/dav...
4. Kary Mullis - Foreword for ‘Inventing the AIDS Virus’ by Peter Duesberg, 1993
5. Prof Tim Noakes - Lore of Running: https://www.amazon.com/Lore-Running-4...
6. Tim Noakes tweet Feb 2014: https://twitter.com/proftimnoakes/sta...
7. Noakes cleared of misconduct. Full HPCSA judgment: https://www.medicalbrief.co.za/oakes-...
8. The Noakes Trial, Two Years Later: https://www.nmsociety.org/the-scene/n...
9. Australia’s top health “experts": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhGIW...
10. NZ A one horse race in the zero covid sweepstakes article: https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/08/2...
11. New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science: https://nzdsos.com/
12. The Divine Hero - Sri Chinmoy: https://nz.srichinmoycentre.org/sri_c...
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
I show how scientists can no longer question dogma and discuss my personal battles with censorship. Science vs Dogma.
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBa...
Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isb...
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-ma...
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
Virus Mania E-book:
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/...
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/5058...
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks...
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiob...
*Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/...
References:
1. Definition of science: https://www.thefreedictionary.com/sci...
2. Dissolving Illusions - Roman Bystrianyk &Suzanne Humphries MD, 2013: https://dissolvingillusions.com/
3. Kary Mullis and David Rasnick clips: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/dav...
4. Kary Mullis - Foreword for ‘Inventing the AIDS Virus’ by Peter Duesberg, 1993
5. Prof Tim Noakes - Lore of Running: https://www.amazon.com/Lore-Running-4...
6. Tim Noakes tweet Feb 2014: https://twitter.com/proftimnoakes/sta...
7. Noakes cleared of misconduct. Full HPCSA judgment: https://www.medicalbrief.co.za/oakes-...
8. The Noakes Trial, Two Years Later: https://www.nmsociety.org/the-scene/n...
9. Australia’s top health “experts": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhGIW...
10. NZ A one horse race in the zero covid sweepstakes article: https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/08/2...
11. New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science: https://nzdsos.com/
12. The Divine Hero - Sri Chinmoy: https://nz.srichinmoycentre.org/sri_c...
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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