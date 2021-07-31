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Leaked CDC Docs Destroy White House Vaccine Messaging
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80 views • July 31, 2021
Now with the delta mortality rate as low as 0.2%, there is no longer a reason to take the vaccine unless you want side effects. Natural immunity has always been best!
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