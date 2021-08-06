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AxeTruth 08/04 Wednesday Chopping Block - Scary!! Crank up the fear & division!
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30 views • August 06, 2021
OOOH its time to get scared.... The audit results are coming , time to crank up fake fear on the SCAMDEMIC PLANDEMIC new variant Delta. Alberta will become the first province or territory to remove all COVID-19 restrictions when it lifts its remaining public health measures in July It been proven in court Covid19 does NOT EXIST recognize it as a mild flu will be treated as such .
1. Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah takes #gold in the #Wrestling women’s freestyle 68kg final on her Olympic debut
2. Have to play the Doom and Gloomers mantra
3. speaking at an event the crowd says to Trump "we need you back" President Trump says “you’re gonna be very happy” in response
4. Behind the Scenes at Trump cabinent meeting
5. Queen Kong U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested protesting voting right for BLACKS? wtf
6. DeSantis says do your job close the boarder until you do your job I don't want to hear blip about COVID19 from you
7. Gov Henry McMaster said he's not plan on wearing the MASK
8. Reading the instruction from face mask box at Costco at School Distract meeting , which reads the MASK ARE INEFFECTIVE
9. What if this happen in 1yr after the vaccines to the vaxxed parody
10. Mask are detrimental for you & will hurt you
11. We can start talking true nature of biology, bacteriology, and microbinum we will see through the lies about Covid19
12. The French are fighting back big time over covid restrictions , medical tyranny
13. Israel implimenting medical apartheid
14. New York City to require vaccination for indoor activities, restaurants, gyms
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah takes #gold in the #Wrestling women’s freestyle 68kg final on her Olympic debut
2. Have to play the Doom and Gloomers mantra
3. speaking at an event the crowd says to Trump "we need you back" President Trump says “you’re gonna be very happy” in response
4. Behind the Scenes at Trump cabinent meeting
5. Queen Kong U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested protesting voting right for BLACKS? wtf
6. DeSantis says do your job close the boarder until you do your job I don't want to hear blip about COVID19 from you
7. Gov Henry McMaster said he's not plan on wearing the MASK
8. Reading the instruction from face mask box at Costco at School Distract meeting , which reads the MASK ARE INEFFECTIVE
9. What if this happen in 1yr after the vaccines to the vaxxed parody
10. Mask are detrimental for you & will hurt you
11. We can start talking true nature of biology, bacteriology, and microbinum we will see through the lies about Covid19
12. The French are fighting back big time over covid restrictions , medical tyranny
13. Israel implimenting medical apartheid
14. New York City to require vaccination for indoor activities, restaurants, gyms
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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