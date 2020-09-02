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'Ep. 1336 Watch Confused Joe Biden Debate Himself - The Dan Bongino Show®
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15 views • September 02, 2020
ne of Dan's better shows, with some great video of Biden 'debating' himself. Lots of updates on Flynn and other business.
Dan makes some good points on an issue I've been spreading for a while. The Dems are desperate and in a panic. They have used their diversionary startagies for so long they just don't work anymore. You can only use the "Accuse them of what your doing" for so long.
Bongino at his best this:
Dan makes some good points on an issue I've been spreading for a while. The Dems are desperate and in a panic. They have used their diversionary startagies for so long they just don't work anymore. You can only use the "Accuse them of what your doing" for so long.
Bongino at his best this:
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