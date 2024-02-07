Create New Account
SHOCKING - Fresh Aerosols Less Dangerous Than Aged
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Atmospheric particles from natural and supposed human sources contain reactive trace elements (TE) of importance to:

◦ Aerosol multiphase chemistry,

◦ Health risk assessment of inhalation and ingestion, and

◦ Ocean productivity.


Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


