MOVIE NIGHT #61

A Christmas Story is a 1983 Christmas comedy film directed by Bob Clark

The film grossed $19 million on a $3 million budget. Filmed partly in Canada, the film earned two Canadian Genie Awards in 1984. Widely considered a holiday classic in the United States and Canada,

It stars Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, and Peter Billingsley, and follows a young boy and his family's misadventures during Christmas time in December 1940. It is the first installment in the Parker Family Saga.





Both warmly nostalgic and darkly humorous, A Christmas Story deserves its status as a holiday perennial.