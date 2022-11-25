1yr ago Australia Tasmania Jacqui Lambie Goes Demonic & 9News Claps Her Rant For COVID Vaccine Mandates
Guardian Australiahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSldjsHs1WY&t
Watch the full speech: Jacqui Lambie blasts Pauline Hanson’s vaccine discrimination bill
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has ferociously attacked One Nation’s vaccine discrimination bill and the party's leader, Pauline Hanson. Lambie blasted the suggestion that people who are unvaccinated are discriminated against, saying people have choices, and those choices have consequences. The bill was later rejected by the Senate, despite five government senators crossing the floor.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/covid-19-delta-outbreak-australian-senator-jacqui-lambie-erupts-at-pauline-hanson-one-nation-over-vaccine-mandates/UWL67FWFDHRWMDNKEHUS6DTTT4/
9 News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60FbQiuaGJM&t
