THE WORLD IS ENDING!!! IS THERE ANY HOPE?!?

We Are Going Down! Is There Hope Left?" explores how prophecy is being fulfilled right now and that technology is now available to implement the Mark of the Beast prophecy. In our age of artificial intelligence, quantum computers, global profiling and CCTV surveillance, it's now crunch time and it may be too late to sound an alarm. However, this video reveals that there IS a way out of the spiritual tsunami for those who are desperate enough to find it. Watch this video to find out what this is.TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.CREDITSSand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly KochanskiCreative Commons (reuse allowed)Shooting Gun Green Screen by Creator EffectsSecret shadow group that controls the World by The Lost History Channel TKTCFunny Muslim/Christian Debate by Islam ExplainedDonald Trump vs Hillary Clinton First Presidential Debate 2016 by PUSSWEDILLA ENTERTAINMENTMade in China Factory of the World Documentary CHINA by Ftm ST‹DYO2012 Movie || All Disaster Scene!!.. by Nepali Gamers'Brutal' police clear protestors in Ukraine by beating them with batons by ODNDancing 09 / Free Stock Footage by GreenLight Stock FootageConfirm! The Huawei Ban| Why The US Thinks Huawei Is A National Security Threat by The Best NewsThe Non-Negotiables by BibleTalk.tvSecond Coming of Jesus Christ - Polar Shift & Global Earthquake (NOT THE ONE ON JULY 29th) by Armageddon NewsBest Nuclear Test by James PatrickThe Wolverine - 'Atomic Bomb Clip' by LoganRichard Dawkins Darwin's Rottweiler by David ShankboneDiscovery Channel - Large Asteroid Impact Simulation Evangelion by Social AtmosphereVideo background - Jesus holds everything 1080p Full HD by Creator.KingYoutube subscribe button animation||After Effects Template by AE EditzAxis' Facial Recognition for access control helps to secure your premises by Axis Communications2004 Tsunami Caught On Camera FULL VIDEO by Logadeha BacefejNOAA Tsunami Animation by noaaBrollwater greenscreen by RB video productionEveryone Must See This 2018 Drones And RFID Chips by John DGeostorm tsunami with green screen by Marco ArinoEvolution by Natural Selection - Darwin's Finches | Biology for All | FuseSchool by FuseSchool - Global EducationIt is I who made the earth, and created man upon it - free video background loop by Creator.KingDisaster Movie Spectacular 14: Atomic Armageddon by The Disaster MasterThe End Of The World - Armageddon Documentary by satvar44The 144,000 of the Book of Revelation by Galen CurrahCalvary Baptist Church Sunday Service: Rev. Victor Grigsby, October 15, 2017 by Calvary Baptist Church Jamaica, NYDO NOT TAKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST!! by Shyann Loving WarriorforChristPeople Waiting in Line Timelapse 02 / Free Stock Footage (1080p) by GreenLight Stock FootageLast Scene ~ Tomorrowland by Disanguan WaregDo you care about your privacy in the web? by FreenetFilm50 qbit quantum computer by Ian HughesReconocimiento Facial Policia China by Debates para reflexionarThe End of Privacy by XPRIZE[HD] Hereafter (2010) - Realistic Tsunami Scene 154thmediaTidal Wave movie Main Tsunami Scene by climatechange education