Kaka Kallas Throwing Shit At The Wall, Hoping It Sticks - episode 20 trailer ; )
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
78 views • 1 day ago

Kaka Kallas: Throwing Shit At The Wall, Hoping It Sticks

Episode 20 trailer is out.

Adding:

❗️In the midst of the war and under the threat of a blackout, Ukraine is now left without defense and energy ministers, as well as without the head of the Security Service of Ukraine - MP Zheleznyak

Earlier, the vote in the Rada to appoint Shmygal as energy minister and Fedorov as defense minister failed - the required number of votes was not reached.

⚡️The Zelensky regime is collapsing..

@AussieCossack

Adding:

BREAKING: South Korean Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law Insurrection

South Korean prosecutors have demanded the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law, accusing him of leading an insurrection to cling to power.

At the final hearing at Seoul Central District Court, special counsel prosecutors described Yoon as the ringleader of a plot to seize control of the judiciary and legislature. The case stems from his December 3, 2024 declaration of martial law, officially justified as an effort to eliminate “anti-state forces.”

Prosecutors argued Yoon abused state power and security resources for personal political survival. He was indicted earlier this year on charges of leading an insurrection.


