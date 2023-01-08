Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
STOP THE SHOTS! 40 DOCTORS ASKING FOR THE COVID VACCINE TO BE STOPPED Stop the Frankenclotshot genocide IMPORTANT! SPREAD! highly recommended Stop the child murderers!
246 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published a day ago |

#StopTheShot Stop the vaccine genocide! SPREAD! IMPORTANT! SPREAD LIKE NATURALLY ACQUIRED ANTIBODIES!


Right Docs Of History STRIKE BACK: STOP THE SHOTS!

https://rumble.com/v1ees0f-right-docs-of-history-strike-back-stop-the-shots.html


#StoptheShots - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23StoptheShots&src=recent_search_click&f=top


'Sudden Deaths' Of Athletes Explodes, Shocking Report Reveals Jaw Dropping Numbers

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/09/sudden-deaths-of-athletes-explodes-shocking-report-reveals-jaw-dropping-numbers/


1616 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1114 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection - Real Science

https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/


Stop The Shot Summit MUSIC VIDEO

https://rumble.com/v21axxa-stop-the-shot-summit.html


Here's a list of some of the doctors who are trying to bring us the truth at great cost to themselves.

https://t.me/TheHealthForumNZch/2841


WATCH: Dr. Ryan Cole Apr 21 2022 – 7,500% Increase in Recorded Cases of Cancer Following COVID-19 Vaccines – see the numbers – TWO PLUS TWO EQUALS FOUR

https://twoplustwoequalsfournews.wordpress.com/2022/04/22/watch-dr-ryan-cole-apr-21-2022-7500-increase-in-recorded-cases-of-cancer-following-covid-19-vaccines-see-the-numbers/


Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs - ScienceDirect

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S027869152200206X


Check #StopTheShot on Twitter, Facebook, social media and video platforms regularly to stay updated.

"Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA" Moderna and Biontech claimed in their Securities and Exchange Commission forms (Moderna's 20-F form and Biontech's 10-Q form).

mrna-20200630

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm

bntx-20f_20201231.htm

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1776985/000156459021016723/bntx-20f_20201231.htm

Bill Gates Says mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Will Alter Your DNA: Here is the Truth

https://www.ibtimes.sg/bill-gates-says-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-will-alter-your-dna-here-truth-54097


Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a

MP Andrew Bridgen speech about mRNA vaccines that got him suspended

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/MP-Andrew-Bridgen---House-of-Commons---13th-December-2022:1

Catastrophic Contagion vaccine derived Polio type 2? Catastrophic Containment!

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Catastrophic-Contagion-vaccine-derived-Polio-type-2-(Questionmark)-Catastrophic-Containment!:f

Gene Drive damages genome! & 57 Doctors Say Stop All Covid Vaccinations IMPORTANT! SPREAD! 2022-07-27 14-50

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Gene-Drive-damages-genome!---57-Doctors-Say-Stop-All-Covid-Vaccinations-2022-07-27-14-50:1


Check #StopTheShot on Twitter, Facebook, social media and video platforms regularly to stay updated.


Keywords
childrenadverse eventsvaccinegenocideside effectspandemicdrdoctordeathsmortalitybill gatescompilationmass murdermodernapfizercoronaviruscovidplandemicscamdemicmrnaryan colemcculloughexcessstoptheshotssids sads scd frankenshot clotshot mikovitz ardis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket