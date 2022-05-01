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Zalenksy Displays the Workings of Puppet Masters Fooling the World Again | Soslan Temanson & Dr. Mark Sherwood | The Strings of Puppets
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41 views • May 01, 2022
The media continues to confuse the world on the events occurring in Ukraine with Russia. Conservative pundits have joined this cause just the same as they have with Covid-19. As the world is set on fire and the emotions of an already frail, at-wits-end citizenry are stoked, the stage is being set for the next attack upon America. Their frontline hero is no longer a nurse or doctor. Fauci has taken a backseat and disappeared. Instead, it's a comedian elevated to power after the leftist dominion in Ukraine has tightened its grip. What is really occurring? Are we being groomed for the next blow that will finally destroy Capitalism, freedom, liberty and the wounded United States? Dustin has a citizen journalist with a perspective not listened to by many. Joining is Soslan Temanson who says he has sources from Russia and Dustin digs into what he presents. Is what Soslan delivers a version of the story not being told?
Hope, Health & Freedom returns again with Dr. Mark Sherwood. What is good for Americans' health as the food shortages increase? The time to return to a forgotten normalcy has come. Is this crisis the best time to return to the roots which kept Americans vibrant and healthy? Tyranny looms and Dr. Sherwood delivers exhortation on tonight's #FrontlineLive.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com or call 1-800-559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Is gold right for you in light of wealth preservation? Visit ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA, Tell him Dustin Faulkner sent you.
Hope, Health & Freedom returns again with Dr. Mark Sherwood. What is good for Americans' health as the food shortages increase? The time to return to a forgotten normalcy has come. Is this crisis the best time to return to the roots which kept Americans vibrant and healthy? Tyranny looms and Dr. Sherwood delivers exhortation on tonight's #FrontlineLive.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com or call 1-800-559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Is gold right for you in light of wealth preservation? Visit ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA, Tell him Dustin Faulkner sent you.
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