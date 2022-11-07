SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 06NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Democrats Have Nothing to Offer but Fear and Division

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS





Democrats want to pretend it’s “democracy itself” that is on the ballot these midterm elections, says Sky News host Rita Panahi.

“It’s a bizarre talking point to push to suggest that voting freely for the side you support is somehow a threat to democracy,” Ms Panahi said.



“So, engaging in democracy is a threat to democracy, according to Democrats.”



“They can see a red wave coming and they have nothing to offer other than fear and division.”

