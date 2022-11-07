SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 06NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Democrats Have Nothing to Offer but Fear and Division

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Democrats want to pretend it’s “democracy itself” that is on the ballot these midterm elections, says Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“It’s a bizarre talking point to push to suggest that voting freely for the side you support is somehow a threat to democracy,” Ms Panahi said.
“So, engaging in democracy is a threat to democracy, according to Democrats.”
“They can see a red wave coming and they have nothing to offer other than fear and division.”