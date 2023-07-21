Looking To The Lord To Provide Us With A Bridge To Cross Over The Abyss

End Time News Report 7.21
U.N. PLANS SEIZURE OF GLOBAL EMERGENCY POWERS WITH SLEEPY JOE'S SUPPORT
https://thefederalist.com/2023/07/04/the-u-n-is-planning-to-seize-global-emergency-powers-with-bidens-support/
WORLDCOIN CEO SAYS GLOBAL DIGITAL CURRENCY IS COMING
https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/worldcoin-ceo-global-digital-currency
WORLD GOVERNMENTS COMING FOR YOUR MONEY
https://www.independentsentinel.com/one-big-world-governments-coming-for-you-your-money/
WAYNE ROOT: "BIDEN IS OBAMA'S USEFUL IDIOT"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/wayne-root-biden-is-obamas-useful-idiot-iabo/
